EL1 Senior Project Officer, National Standards, Affirmative Measure - Indigenous
The Senior Project Officer will be responsible for leading the work on the assigned work plan deliverables and the development of resources. As the Senior Project Officer will also be required to contribute to broader activities to support the National Standards Program. This will include undertaking research and analysis of information, project management, policy development, stakeholder management, facilitation of meetings, preparation of project documentation and collaborating with other relevant programs within the Commission.
The successful candidate will possess the following skills and qualifications:
- Excellent project management, time management and organisational skills
- Effective and well-developed interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to present, negotiate, influence and consult
- Knowledge of the Australian healthcare system and an understanding of issues regarding safety and quality in health care
- Experience facilitating the work of committees, and engaging and communicating with stakeholders
- Masters level qualifications is desirable.
Candidates must be Australian citizens to be eligible to apply.
The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under Section 26 of the Australian Public Service Commissioner's Directions 2016. This vacancy is open only to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
You are required to provide confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage. This evidence may be provided as part of your application or at a later stage of the recruitment process.
Questions about the role can be directed to Margaret Banks (02) 9126 3684 or email ACSQHCHR@safetyandquality.gov.au.
Closing date for applications is midnight, Wednesday 7 July 2021. Only complete applications will be considered. Auto-generated applications will not be considered.
EL1 Senior Project Officer, National Standards, Affirmative Measure - Indigenous Applicant Pack
Accessibility - We aim to provide documents in an accessible format. If you're having problems using a document with your accessibility tools, please contact us for help.
Copyright - Unless stated otherwise, materials provided are covered by a Creative Commons Attribution-Non-Commercial-Share Alike (BY-NC-ND) 4.0 International License.