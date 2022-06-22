EL1 Senior Project Officer, National Standards (Affirmative Measure - Indigenous)
The Commission is seeking an ongoing Senior Project Officer to be responsible for leading the work on the assigned work plan deliverables and the development of resources. The Senior Project Officer will also be required to contribute to broader activities to support the National Standards Program. This will include undertaking research and analysis of information, project management, policy development, stakeholder management, facilitation of meetings, preparation of project documentation and collaborating with other relevant programs within the Commission.
The Senior Project Officer, National Standards (Affirmative Measure - Indigenous) will assist with:
- With the Director, lead the planning and conceptualisation of strategies and national guidance to support the National Standards Program
- Review, analyse and summarise published literature, data, policy papers and other published material to inform policy and program direction
- Undertake project management activities including project planning and documentation, implementation, monitoring and reporting on progress; providing recommendations about managing risk, and identifying and resolving problems
- Provide secretariat support to the work of relevant committees and expert groups managed by the program
- Participate on the roster of the Commission Advice Line available to health services seeking practical and technical advice when implementing the National Safety and Quality Health Service (NSQHS) Standards
- Provide public health and/or health informatics expertise across a broad range of activities as required, and engage with risk, including the conduct of risk assessment and risk management activities for area of responsibility.
- Other duties as required and directed.
The successful candidate will have:
- Excellent project management, time management and organisational skills
- Effective and well-developed interpersonal and communication skills including the ability to present, negotiate, influence and consult
- Knowledge of the Australian healthcare system and an understanding of issues regarding safety and quality in health care
- Experience facilitating the work of committees, and engaging and communicating with stakeholders
- Masters level qualifications is desirable.
Candidates must be Australian citizens to be eligible to apply. In accordance with Commission policy, subject to any valid exemption, it is a condition of engagement that staff have an up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination status and are able to provide evidence of their vaccination status prior to commencing their engagement.
The Commission is an inclusive workplace and we welcome and encourage applications from candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We encourage everyone to be themselves without fear of discrimination or judgement about their ancestry, age, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, cultural background and/or disability status.
The filling of this vacancy is intended to constitute an affirmative measure under Section 31 of the Australian Public Service Commissioner's Directions 2022. This vacancy is open only to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people.
You are required to provide confirmation of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander heritage. This evidence may be provided as part of your application or at a later stage of the recruitment process.
Questions about the role can be directed to Margaret Banks on (02) 9126 3684 or email ACSQHCHR@safetyandquality.gov.au.
Closing date for applications is midnight, Friday 8 July 2022. Only complete applications will be considered. Auto-generated applications will not be considered.
